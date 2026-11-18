EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Iute Strengthens Governance at Iute Bank to Support Next Stage of Growth in Ukraine



18.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Iute Strengthens Governance at Iute Bank to Support Next Stage of Growth in Ukraine



Tallinn, Estonia, 18 November 2026. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, has strengthened the governance of its Ukrainian bank, Iute Bank, by appointing a new Supervisory Board with extensive international expertise in banking, corporate leadership, and financial technology. The appointments, approved by the National Bank of Ukraine, mark another milestone in the development of Iute Bank and support the Bank's next stage of development in Ukraine. Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group: "The appointment of an internationally experienced Supervisory Board marks another important milestone in the development of Iute Bank. As we enter the next phase of development, strong governance will support our ambition to build a leading digital bank in Ukraine. We remain committed to Ukraine as an important market for the Group and to creating long-term value through responsible and sustainable growth." The newly appointed Supervisory Board comprises George P. Kent, former United States Ambassador to Estonia; Madis Toomsalu, former CEO of LHV Group; and Rostyslav Dyuk, Chairman of the Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovation Companies. George P. Kent brings more than three decades of diplomatic experience with a particular focus on Eastern Europe and Ukraine. Madis Toomsalu also serves on the Supervisory Board of Iute Group's Moldovan bank, Energbank, and contributes extensive expertise in banking, corporate governance, and strategic growth. Rostyslav Dyuk has played a leading role in strengthening cooperation between financial institutions, technology companies, and regulators, supporting the continued development of Ukraine's digital financial ecosystem. Following the acquisition of the Bank by Iute Group, all required regulatory procedures have been successfully completed, including the Bank's conversion into a joint-stock company, legal name change, and implementation of a two-tier corporate governance structure comprising the Supervisory Board and the Management Board. The Bank, with effect from 18 September 2026, officially operates under its new name, Joint Stock Company Iute Bank, replacing its previous name, Private Joint Stock Company Bridge Bank Iute Bank. Earlier this year, Iute entered the Ukrainian banking market through the acquisition of selected assets and deposit liabilities of RWS Bank. Since March 2026, Iute Bank has operated as a fully licensed bank under the supervision of the National Bank of Ukraine. During this initial phase, the Bank has focused on ensuring a smooth transition for former RWS Bank customers while establishing a solid operational foundation. Building on this foundation, Iute Bank will now focus on expanding digital banking services, strengthening the organization, and preparing for scalable customer growth ahead of the planned launch of its fully digital banking platform in 2027.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



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