Mitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.: Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 6M/2026 Profitable but Not Satisfied: Margin Pressure and Strategic Investment Define a Transitional Half-YearSTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS - Continued build-out of the Myiute super app ecosystem: cumulative downloads reached 1,824,049 (6M/2025: 1,661,960, +9.8%) and 2,696,581 wallet transactions were processed (+4.7% year-over-year), underscoring the Group's shift toward digital-first customer engagement.- Insurance brokerage revenue up 59.6% year-over-year, now 5.7% of total revenue (6M/2025: 4.0%); standalone products (e.g. motor, health insurance) are targeted for later in 2026, further diversifying revenue beyond loan-linked distribution. - Iute Bank Ukraine commenced operations for existing customers, launching the Myiute super app and enabling core products, including current accounts, deposits, IBAN transfers and FX. - A EUR 140 million tap of the EUR 2025/2030 Senior Secured Bonds settled in early June 2026, deliberately brought forward from a planned September issuance to secure funding ahead of potential market volatility later in the year. - Continued shift toward risk-based, quality-focused underwriting: loan application approval rate at 52% (6M/2025: 61.0%), prioritizing loan book quality over volume growth - consistent with sustained CPI30 improvement across all operating countries. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS ...

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