EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 6M/2026
Profitable but Not Satisfied: Margin Pressure and Strategic Investment Define a Transitional Half-Year
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
"H1/2026 was a period of margin pressure and persistent strategic investment for the Group. We continued transitioning to becoming the digital bank with the most-used superapp in every market in which we operate, growing revenue while investing in new capabilities and geographic expansion. Total income grew by 11.1% and adjusted EBITDA increased by 26.3%, though reported net profit reflects the higher cost of funding following our EUR 140 million bond tap in June. The underlying strength of our business model and our ability to generate cash are funding the continued growth", said Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group.
The full unaudited report for 6M/2026 is available at www.iute.com/investor/reports-and-presentations.
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 6M/2026 results by means of a webcast presentation today, 27 August 2026, 15.00 CEST. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483XXX, XS3047514XXX
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|2221005B3DQGM4INWF57
|EQS News ID:
|2389292
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2389292 27.08.2026 CET/CEST