

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE), a real estate company, on Wednesday announced a rise in revenue for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has revised its annual Funds from Operations, or FFO, outlook.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company posted FFO I of EUR 214.7 million, or EUR 0.19 per share, less than EUR 221 million, or EUR 0.20 per share in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to higher finance expenses. FFO II increased to EUR 351.2 million from EUR 271.2 million a year ago. In the nine-month period, the company completed over EUR 380 million of disposals, generating a gain of EUR 137 million over total costs, reflecting a disposal margin of 56%.



Net income was EUR 137.4 million, or EUR 0.12 per share, less than EUR 536.6 million, or EUR 0.48 per share in the previous year. Operating profit dropped to EUR 710.9 million from last year's EUR 1.104 billion. Net rental income was EUR 884.3 million, less than EUR 886.4 million a year ago. Aroundtown generated revenue of EUR 1.148 billion, higher than EUR 1.144 billion in the previous year.



In addition, the company has announced that Manaktala, Deputy CEO, and Tintelnot, Chief Financial Officer, are jointly appointed as Co-CEOs of Aroundtown to replace Bar-Hen, who will step down as CEO and Chief Operating Officer at the end of 2026.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects FFO I of EUR 285 million to EUR 305 million, compared with the earlier outlook of EUR 275 million to EUR 305 million. The company now projects FFO I per share of EUR 0.26 to EUR 0.27 against the earlier expectation of EUR 0.24 to EUR 0.27 per share.



For fiscal 2025, the company had posted FFO I of EUR 288 million, or EUR 0.26 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News