nCino provides a single loan origination system to Rabobank, shortening the path from application to funding for customers

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, today announced that it is offering the nCino Platform to Rabobank, a top three Dutch bank by asset size and leader in business banking, to transform its business lending operations. nCino will provide a single loan origination system to simplify the Bank's lending landscape.

Founded by its customers to offer solutions that help them succeed, Rabobank aims to remain the number one bank financing the growth of Dutch entrepreneurs. As customer expectations around speed, transparency and ease of doing business continue to evolve, the Bank is modernizing its lending landscape to meet and exceed these expectations.

nCino offers a platform that can help Rabobank respond to changing customer expectations by enabling a simpler, faster and more transparent lending journey and by bringing together the Bank's knowledge, data and network to better serve entrepreneurs.

nCino will help Rabobank to bring business lending onto one foundation, serving clients through automated, guided and tailored journeys that match the level of service to the complexity of each client's needs. Rabobank expects a significant number of clients will follow the automated journey, freeing relationship managers to focus on helping their customers to be successful. nCino's embedded AI and robust governance capabilities will enable the Bank to scale AI responsibly across the lending lifecycle while keeping its people in control of decisions, with transparency, auditability and control built in.

"Rabobank is modernizing from a position of strength, and that is a bold bet on what business lending can become," said Sean Desmond, Chief Executive Officer at nCino. "By putting nCino's AI to work on routine lending, Rabobank is creating more space for its people to focus on the ambitions of its clients, while preserving the rigor and trusted relationships that define its lending. We're proud to partner with Rabobank on that vision."

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Media Contacts

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

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