

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Wednesday said it will launch its Amazon Autos online car-shopping platform in the UK in early 2027, marking its first expansion outside the U.S.



Hyundai will be the first launch partner, offering new and approved-used vehicles, including electric, hybrid and petrol models. UK automotive retailer Vertu Motors will also list used vehicles on the platform, with additional dealership groups and brands expected to join ahead of the launch.



Customers can search vehicles, compare prices, obtain trade-in valuations, explore financing options and reserve cars online.



Amazon Autos launched in the U.S. in December 2024 with Hyundai as its first partner and has since expanded to more than 150 cities.



'The UK is one of Europe's most important car markets, and it is the right place to build on that momentum, just as our European product offensive arrives with the Hyundai IONIQ 3, followed by the all-new TUCSON and BAYON' said José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company.



On the Nasdaq, Amazon shares fell over 1% in overnight trading after closing at $252.29 on Tuesday.



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