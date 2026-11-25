DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Asset Management (DJEU) Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 25-Nov-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur CS 21564 75730 Paris cedex 15 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 25th, 2026 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: ? Ex-date: December 8, 2026 ? Record date: December 9, 2026 ? Payment date: December 11, 2026 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEU LN USD 3,41 BCW3NW3 Average UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

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ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: DJEU LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 450793 EQS News ID: 2441876 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 25, 2026 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)