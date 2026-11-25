DJ Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi ETF ICAV (WHDY) Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 25-Nov-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF ICAV Registered Office: One George's Quay Plaza, George's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 25th, 2026 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI ETF ICAV distribution shares that quarterly dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: ? Ex-date: December 8, 2026 ? Record date: December 9, 2026 ? Payment date: December 15, 2026 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi S&P All World High IE000LEIJUY9 USD WHDY LN USD 0,06 BTZCWD0 Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and Ireland for Irish domiciliated funds.

The Board of Directors

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ISIN: IE000LEIJUY9 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: WHDY LEI Code: 213800GGZLHFKWV2RW41 Sequence No.: 450794 EQS News ID: 2441888 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 25, 2026 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)