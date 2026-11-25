TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / 55 North Gold Inc. (CSE:FFF)(OTCQB:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Mineral Exploration Work Permit from the Province of Manitoba for the construction of an approximately 10.37-kilometre seasonal access trail at the Company's 100%-owned Last Hope Gold Project near Lynn Lake, Manitoba.

New Trail Completes Year-Round Access to Last Hope

The Work Permit was issued by Manitoba Sustainable Development on November 13, 2026 and is valid through March 31, 2027. The permit authorizes 55 North to construct a seasonal access trail near Wasekwan Lake, providing the Company with critical year-round vehicular access to the Last Hope Gold Project. The seasonal trail eliminates the Company's previous reliance on winter-only access, enabling drill crews and equipment to reach the property in all seasons and removing one of the most significant logistical constraints on the pace of exploration.

The new trail will be hand-cut through an area that was burnt during the 2026 Manitoba forest fires and will consist of three segments totalling approximately 10.37 kilometres across the Company's claims. The trail complements the Company's existing trail and road infrastructure, completing a continuous ground-access corridor to the heart of the Last Hope property and dramatically expanding the Company's ability to drill year-round.

The Company's current drilling permit authorizes diamond drilling operations through March 2027. 55 North intends to maintain an ongoing drill program throughout 2027 and into 2028 as it continues to advance the Last Hope Gold Project.

"Receiving this work permit is an important step forward for 55 North," said Wayne Parsons, President and CEO of 55 North Gold. "Until now, our ability to access Last Hope by ground has been limited to winter conditions. This trail changes that entirely - it gives us year-round capability to mobilize drill rigs and equipment directly to our targets, which is a game-changer for the pace and continuity of our exploration program. We are grateful to the Province of Manitoba for the timely processing of our application and remain committed to conducting all activities in full compliance with applicable environmental and regulatory requirements."

About 55 North Gold Inc.

55 North Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned high-grade Last Hope Gold Project near Lynn Lake, Manitoba. The Project hosts a current NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and is supported by excellent existing infrastructure. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.55northgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Thompson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources

The Mineral Resource Estimate referenced in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Wayne Parsons

President and CEO

Email: w.parsons@55northgold.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for trail construction and ongoing exploration activities at the Last Hope Gold Project, the anticipated benefits of the new access trail, the Company's intention to maintain an ongoing drill program through 2027 and into 2028, and the Company's general business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and factors, including: the continued validity of the work permit and other regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary permits, including timber permits and drilling permit renewals; the availability of financing to fund planned exploration activities; favourable weather and ground conditions; and general economic and market conditions. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the inherent risks of mineral exploration; changes in government regulations or permit conditions; delays due to weather, forest fires, or other natural events; and other factors described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: 55 North Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/55-north-gold-receives-work-permit-for-seasonal-access-trail-at-the-last-hope-gol-1256912