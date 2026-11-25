39.94 metres grading 1.4% CuEq combined (0.70% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au, 19.8 g/t Ag) in Cerro Grande 1.¹

(0.70% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au, 19.8 g/t Ag) in Cerro Grande 1.¹ 8.77 metres grading 2.3% CuEq (1.79 g/t Au) from 280.73 metres, including 1.27 metres grading 10.8% CuEq (9.74 g/t Au, 3.08% Cu) and 0.50 metres grading 17.0 g/t Au

from 280.73 metres, including 1.27 metres grading 10.8% CuEq (9.74 g/t Au, 3.08% Cu) and 13.77 metres grading 1.4% CuEq (0.80 g/t Au) from 295.10 metres, including 2.00 metres grading 3.5% CuEq

(0.80 g/t Au) from 295.10 metres, including 2.00 metres grading 3.5% CuEq Confirms and infills Cerro Grande 1 at depth: the 280.73 to 308.87 metre zone lies 23 to 35 metres from historical intercepts at the same depth; Cerro Grande 1 is now traced from near surface to about 290 metres vertical depth

the 280.73 to 308.87 metre zone lies 23 to 35 metres from historical intercepts at the same depth; Cerro Grande 1 is now traced from near surface to about 290 metres vertical depth Step-out of about 45 metres from Hole AG-CG-PH2-002: 1.97 metres grading 1.8% CuEq (1.02% Cu, 50.8 g/t Ag) from 117.43 metres, with chalcocite, bornite and covellite, about 80 metres below surface

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALGR)(OTCID:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) reports assay results from Hole AG-CG-PH2-004 ("Hole PH2-4") at the Cerro Grande target of the Adelita Project, Sonora, Mexico. Drilled at an azimuth of 135 degrees and a dip of -65 degrees to 411.56 metres, the hole intersected five mineralized zones in Cerro Grande 1 between 117.43 and 308.87 metres, and zinc-rich intervals including 2.55 metres grading 3.44% Zn from 195.95 metres.

Hole PH2-4 intersected gold-rich magnetite-bornite skarn in Cerro Grande 1, returning 8.77 metres grading 2.3% CuEq (1.79 g/t Au) from 280.73 metres, including 0.50 metres grading 17.0 g/t Au, within a combined 39.94 metres grading 1.4% CuEq. The hole infills Cerro Grande 1 at about 255 to 280 metres vertical depth, between historical holes 23 to 35 metres away, and confirms the mineralization intersected by historical drilling. Higher in the hole, 1.97 metres grading 1.8% CuEq from 117.43 metres is a step-out of about 45 metres from the intercept in Hole AG-CG-PH2-002 ("Hole PH2-2"). Historical and Algo Grande drilling has now traced Cerro Grande 1 from near surface to about 290 metres vertical depth.

João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper, commented: "Hole PH2-4 shows that Cerro Grande carries significant gold alongside copper and silver. Our own drilling now confirms the historical Cerro Grande 1 zone at depth, at the same level as Cerro Grande 2 about 100 metres to the west. The Cerro Grande skarn system continues to build, with Cerro Grande 3, the Margarita Skarn and the porphyry target at depth still to be followed up."

Figure 1. Hole PH2-4, core boxes 127 to 128 (280.35 to 284.65 metres), including 280.73 to 282.00 metres grading 10.8% CuEq (9.74 g/t Au) and sample 222481 (281.50 to 282.00 metres: 17.0 g/t Au, 4.32% Cu, 87 g/t Ag). Logged magnetite-bornite-chalcopyrite skarn and hornfels with quartz-magnetite veinlets.

¹ The combined 39.94 metres is the length-weighted sum of six separate composites (117.43-119.40, 140.04-145.52, 243.32-247.89, 259.00-264.38, 280.73-289.50 and 295.10-308.87 metres) and is not a continuous intercept. Composites use a 0.2% CuEq cut-off with up to 5 metres of internal dilution; "including" intervals are at or above 0.5% CuEq with no dilution, the same rules as the Company's news release dated October 28, 2026.

² CuEq% = 0.8 x (Cu% + (Au g/t x 0.9816) + (Ag g/t x 0.0140)), using US$5.20/lb Cu, US$3,500/oz Au, US$50/oz Ag and an assumed 80% metallurgical recovery for all metals; recoveries have not been established and CuEq is illustrative only. Zinc is not included. Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not determined. The 39.94-metre combined, 8.77-metre and 13.77-metre intervals comprise 45, 11 and 15 half-core samples. No top cut was applied; excluding sample 222481 (0.50 metres at 17.0 g/t Au), the 8.77-metre interval grades 1.3% CuEq over 8.27 metres.

³ Zinc is not included in the copper equivalent (CuEq).

Coordinates are WGS84 / UTM Zone 12N; collar easting and northing were located by GPS. *Collar elevation is taken from the UAV LiDAR surface at the collar location, consistent with the Company's news release dated October 28, 2026. The 582 metres recorded by GPS is about 4 metres below the LiDAR surface. Figures and vertical depths use the LiDAR elevation. Azimuth is true (magnetic azimuth 127.6 degrees). The downhole survey was run by gyro.

Figure 2. Plan view of the Cerro Grande drill corridor showing Hole PH2-4 (assays reported herein), Holes PH2-2 and PH2-3, the Cerro Grande 1, 2 and 3 zones, the Margarita Skarn and the NW-trending faults F1NW to F4NW (potential conduits). CuEq grade shells are unconstrained Leapfrog volumes that include Phase II assays, shown as their footprint projected to surface; they are not a Mineral Resource or Exploration Target.

Figure 3. Cross-section B-B' (315 to 135 degrees, looking NE) along Hole PH2-4, showing the mineralized intervals in Cerro Grande 1, the 117.43 to 119.40 metre step-out from the intersect in Hole PH2-2, and Hole PH2-2 (AG-CG-PH2-002) projected onto the section (step-out distances are measured in 3D). CuEq grade shells (0.5%, 1% and 3% CuEq) are unconstrained Leapfrog volumes that include Phase II assays, shown in full, projected onto the section; some modelled zones lie off this section and are not tested by the holes shown; they are not a Mineral Resource or Exploration Target. Hole collar plotted at the LiDAR surface.

Geological Context

Cerro Grande 1 is the skarn first defined by historical drilling; Algo Grande discovered Cerro Grande 2 in Phase I, and Cerro Grande 3 and the Margarita Skarn in Hole PH2-3 (see news release dated October 28, 2026). Hole PH2-4 was drilled southeast from the Hole PH2-2 pad to infill Cerro Grande 1 at depth between historical holes, and intersected the zone at about 255 to 280 metres vertical depth, at the same elevation as Cerro Grande 2 in Hole PH2-3, about 100 metres to the west.

The 280.73 to 308.87 metre zone is hosted in garnet skarn and fine-grained biotite and pyroxene hornfels, with magnetite, bornite and chalcopyrite logged in the higher-grade intervals and highly magnetic quartz-magnetite sheeted veinlet swarms. Its gold-rich magnetite-bornite assemblage contrasts with the copper-silver character of the shallower zones and resembles the gold-rich Margarita Skarn in Hole PH2-3.

Mineralization is not confined to skarn. Fine-grained biotite hornfels (FGB), interpreted as secondary-biotite alteration of an andesitic protolith, returned 2.01 metres grading 0.8% CuEq (0.72% Cu) from 141.85 metres with chalcopyrite and local bornite, hosts the quartz-magnetite veinlets in the 280.73 to 308.87 metre zone, and carries disseminated molybdenite from 133.80 to 137.32 metres. The Company interprets the secondary biotite and quartz-magnetite veinlets as evidence of an intrusion-related system extending beyond the skarn contacts.

Higher in the hole, the interval from 117.43 to 119.40 metres (1.97 metres grading 1.8% CuEq, about 80 metres vertical depth) is a step-out of about 45 metres from the nearest previous intercepts: Hole PH2-2 (148.70 to 154.13 metres, within the 30.23 metres grading 1.5% CuEq from 146.70 metres reported on September 11, 2026), 24 metres to the northwest and 36 metres deeper, and historical hole CGDD-12-015, 45 metres to the southeast at the same elevation. It extends shallow copper-silver mineralization beyond previous drilling. Hole PH2-4 ended in granite and granodiorite from about 403 metres; the interval from 394.00 metres to the end of the hole was not sampled.

Phase II Program Update

As of November 21, 2026, Algo Grande had completed approximately 5,700 metres of diamond drilling in 14 Phase II holes using two rigs: ten holes at Cerro Grande, two at Las Trancas and two at Cerro Potrero. Twelve holes are complete, and Hole AG-CG-PH2-010 at Cerro Grande and Hole AG-CP-PH2-002 at Cerro Potrero are in progress. Assays are pending for Holes PH2-5 to PH2-10 at Cerro Grande, Holes AG-TR-PH2-001 and AG-TR-PH2-002 at Las Trancas, and Holes AG-CP-PH2-001 and AG-CP-PH2-002 at Cerro Potrero, and will be reported as they are received and reviewed.

A ground gravity survey by GEOTEM is underway. An induced polarization (IP) survey is planned to follow over gravity anomalies with a skarn-type response, to rank targets for the next phase of drilling.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drill core samples referenced in this news release were prepared and analyzed at ALS Laboratories, an independent, internationally accredited laboratory, located in Hermosillo, Mexico and Vancouver, Canada. Core was cut and half-core samples were submitted. Sample preparation used ALS methods CRU-31 (crushing), SPL-31 (splitting) and PUL-31 (pulverizing), resulting in a nominal pulp with at least 85% passing a 75-micron sieve. Multi-element analyses used ME-ICP61a, a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis. Gold was analyzed by Au-AA23, a fire assay fusion with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and samples returning more than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed by Au-GRA21, a fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Samples returning results above the upper detection limit of ME-ICP61a were re-assayed using the corresponding over-limit method (Ag-OG62 for silver and Cu-OG62 for copper).

ALS employs internal quality control procedures including the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates. The Company implemented an independent quality assurance and quality control program through the systematic insertion of blind certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicates into the sample stream; 57 control samples (25 certified reference materials, 23 blanks and 9 field duplicates) were inserted with the 358 core samples from Hole PH2-4. One blank following a high-grade sample returned 0.018% Cu, attributed to minor carry-over. A field duplicate pair within the 280.73 to 308.87 metre zone differed by about 23% in Cu and 36% in Au relative to the pair mean, consistent with the coarse nature of the mineralization. The Company reviewed the control sample results for the batches reported herein, and the results reported herein reflect the outcome of this review.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has conducted appropriate data verification procedures on the drilling and assay data disclosed herein, including review of drill collar locations, downhole survey data, sampling procedures and analytical results, and considers them appropriate and sufficient to support the information disclosed.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong geophysical continuity along a defined corridor extending over 7 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate that a potential porphyry system may occur at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

+1 (778) 907-2547

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the interpretation of the Cerro Grande zones and of the structures F1NW to F4NW, the continuity of mineralization between drill holes, the receipt and interpretation of outstanding assay results, the continuity and extension of mineralization along strike and at depth, the Company's exploration plans including the ongoing Phase II drilling program, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/algo-grande-copper-confirms-gold-rich-skarn-at-depth-in-cerro-grande-1-hole-ag-cg-1256999