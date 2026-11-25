Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second TonaTec DD Rig has been set up on drill pad TK26 in area 2 and is preparing to initiate drilling (see Figure 1).





Figure 1. Second drilling rig positioned at the Thompson Knolls property.

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TK26 drill pad location is at the center of the geophysical anomaly to the south, to test the center of the IP anomaly here (see Figure 2 below). It is anticipated that fanglomerate thickness will be shallower here than in the north at about 1,000 ft depth. We anticipate intercepting the upper part of QMP intrusive in the bedrock, with a zone of oxidation and potential for a secondary enrichment here. These concepts will be tested by drill hole TK26.





Figure 2. Location of new drill holes in Phase 5 program. TK26 is highlighted in red with a blue arrow. IP background shown on elevation 1,086 m. Red rectangular lines indicate ground staked by RIO around BCM's TK property, including the newly added ground west of the property covered by Crow's Nest. Two RIO drill pads on their southern ground are also marked.

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Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

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