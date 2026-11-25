Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its unaudited interim consolidated financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026:

Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $2,842,221 as compared to $2,189,792 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 29.8%;

Subscription revenue of $351,944 as compared to $313,641 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 12.2%;

Net investment gains of $5,427,513 from our investment portfolio as compared to $23,138,120 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 76.5%;

Net income and comprehensive income of $4,693,031 (basic earnings per share of $0.03) as compared to $20,288,958 (basic earnings per share of $0.15) for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026:

Cash and cash equivalents, amounts due from brokers, investments at fair value and equity-accounted investments totaled $84,683,831 as compared to $80,200,152, as at December 31, 2025;

Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $8,087,554 as compared to $5,379,047 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 50.4%;

Subscription revenue of $1,052,177 as compared to $937,661 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 12.2%;

Net investment gains of $8,262,269 from our investment portfolio as compared to $31,701,678 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 73.9%;

Net income and comprehensive income of $6,080,927 (basic earnings per share of $0.04) as compared to $25,726,512 (basic earnings per share of $0.19) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025;

Total shareholders' equity increased to $78,563,131 as compared to $72,054,387, an increase of 9.0%.

"The third quarter was our best of the year so far," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "Advertising and sponsorships revenue grew 30%, subscriptions grew 12%, and our portfolio delivered gains for the seventh straight quarter, while total expenses came in below last year. Through nine months, advertising and sponsorships revenue is up more than 50% and has nearly matched what we generated in all of 2025. We ended September with nearly $85 million in cash, amounts due from brokers and investments. We know markets are tough right now, but pullbacks are when capital and an audience are worth the most. We have both, and we intend to keep putting them to work in our media platforms and in the best opportunities we see across mining."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income

and comprehensive income highlights Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Advertising and sponsorships $ 2,842,221 $ 2,189,792 $ 8,087,554 $ 5,379,047 Subscriptions revenue 351,944 313,641 1,052,177 937,661 Sales of exploration maps 45,575 41,640 137,526 118,252 Net investment gains 5,427,513 23,138,120 8,262,269 31,701,678 Other income 243,227 322,536 611,282 902,295 Operating, general and administrative (3,001,192 ) (3,151,437 ) (9,515,767 ) (9,323,710 ) Research and development expenses (453,121 ) (350,535 ) (1,437,907 ) (1,648,280 ) Total expenses (3,457,605 ) (3,532,212 ) (10,988,132 ) (11,065,005 ) Loss from equity investment (292,116 ) (5,185 ) (501,153 ) (25,333 ) Income tax expense (467,728 ) (2,179,374 ) (580,596 ) (2,222,083 ) Net income and comprehensive income for the period 4,693,031 20,288,958 6,080,927 25,726,512 Earnings per common share for the period - basic 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.19 Earnings per common share for the period - diluted 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.19

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial

position highlights September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,216,193 $ 3,516,515 Due from brokers 4,799,709 861,833 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 234,816 305,458 Investments, at fair value 73,139,386 73,792,108 Equity investment 1,528,543 2,029,696 Sales tax recoverable 42,534 54,326 Right-of-use assets, net 118,910 813,865 Intangible assets 2,621,333 2,708,333 Goodwill 624,290 624,290 Total assets 89,053,096 85,465,211 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,048,345 2,663,928 Deferred revenue 5,453,430 6,488,475 Total lease liabilities 128,711 889,552 Deferred tax liabilities 3,788,417 3,207,821 Total liabilities 10,489,965 13,410,824 Share capital and contributed surplus 53,245,909 52,818,092 Retained earnings 25,317,222 19,236,295 Total shareholders' equity 78,563,131 72,054,387

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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