Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0)

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is excited to announce a new regional prize, marking the official start of its second year. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt encourages hunters and the broader public alike to explore Canada's incredible mining potential through project highlights alongside Canada's storied mining history. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $35,000 wait to be found in Chibougamau, Quebec. With the release of this prize, 6 prizes remain hidden: Chibougamau, Sudbury, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Val d'Or, and the Grand Prize.

Innovation and perseverance have always been at the heart of the Canadian mining story. IAMGOLD's Nelligan Complex in the Chibougamau-Chapais area is a modern-day example of a fresh approach to an old opportunity. Finding a new individual mine in historical camps like these can be a challenge, so IAMGOLD changed their approach. Rather than focusing on one viable site, IAMGOLD took a district-scale point-of-view, and, in 2025, pulled together disparate pieces into a 1,340 square km district into one land package. This hub-and-spoke approach connects over 7 million ounces of indicated and inferred gold - with much exploration upside remaining. Most importantly for the Chibougamau district, the Nelligan complex - should it be successful - represents a significant opportunity for employment, community development, and economic impact for years to come.

"The Nelligan complex is a great example of the tremendous gold potential that still exists in the Chibougamau region. By bringing several neighbouring deposits together, IAMGOLD has an opportunity to build something much larger and more significant than any one deposit on its own. Projects like Nelligan show what responsible mine development can mean for a region, creating jobs and investment while contributing to Canada's economy for decades to come."- Anthony Vaccaro, President, The Northern Miner Group

Tens of thousands of hunters continue their search for the grand prize, alongside the five active regional bonus prizes - Chibougamau, Sudbury, Manitoba, Val d'Or, and Saskatchewan. After a year of celebrating Canada's storied mining history, The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt looks to highlight the future potential of projects like Nelligan as drivers of Canada's mining story.

Participants can join the hunt and view the Chibougamau clue here.



Watch the Chibougamau reveal video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9ntCnwOMk0

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including IAMGOLD Corporation, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of January 29, 2026, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317056