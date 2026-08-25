Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-months period ended June 30, 2026:

Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $2,581,638 as compared to $1,596,690 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 61.7%;

Subscription revenue of $349,911 as compared to $312,928 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 11.8%;

Net investment gains of $2,270,587 from our investment portfolio as compared to $6,541,465 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 65.3%;

Net income and comprehensive income of $1,501,940 (basic earnings per share of $0.01) as compared to $5,215,580 (basic earnings per share of $0.04) for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for the six-months period ended June 30, 2026:

Completed the six-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $80,493,278 as compared to $80,200,152, as at December 31, 2025;

Advertising revenue of $5,245,333 as compared to $3,189,255 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 64.5%;

Subscription revenue of $700,233 as compared to $624,020 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 12.2%;

Net investment gains of $2,834,756 from our investment portfolio as compared to $8,563,558 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 66.9%;

Net income and comprehensive income of $1,387,896 (basic earnings per share of $0.01) as compared to $5,437,554 (basic earnings per share of $0.04) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

"Our second quarter demonstrates the strength of EarthLabs' operating business and the value of the platforms we've built to serve the mining industry," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "In Q2, advertising and sponsorships revenue jumped 62%, subscriptions grew 12%, and our portfolio delivered gains for the sixth straight quarter. Our media platforms give us reach, our data gives us an edge, and our investments give shareholders direct exposure to the sector. We closed June with more than $80 million across cash, amounts due from brokers and investments. Capital is moving back toward hard assets, and EarthLabs is built for exactly this moment."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income highlights

Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Advertising and sponsorships $ 2,581,638

$ 1,596,690

$ 5,245,333

$ 3,189,255

Subscriptions revenue

349,911



312,928



700,233



624,020

Sales of exploration maps

24,424



34,684



91,951



76,612

Net investment gains

2,270,587



6,541,465



2,834,756



8,563,558

Other income

193,172



179,086



368,055



579,759

Operating, general and administrative

(3,231,550 )

(2,936,508 )

(6,514,575 )

(6,172,273 ) Research and development expenses

(484,786 )

(438,484 )

(984,786 )

(1,297,745 ) Total expenses

(3,726,297 )

(3,406,029 )

(7,530,527 )

(7,532,793 ) Loss from equity investment

(98,022 )

(5,920 )

(209,037 )

(20,148 ) Income tax expense

(93,473 )

(37,324 )

(112,868 )

(42,709 ) Net income and comprehensive income for the period

1,501,940



5,215,580



1,387,896



5,437,554

Earnings per common share for the period - basic

0.01



0.04



0.01



0.04

Earnings per common share for the period - diluted

0.01



0.04



0.01



0.04



Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights

June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,040,349

$ 3,516,515

Due from brokers

1,772,852



861,833

Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses

245,851



305,458

Investments, at fair value

72,859,418



73,792,108

Equity investment

1,820,659



2,029,696

Sales tax recoverable

47,510



54,326

Right-of-use assets, net

166,436



813,865

Intangible assets

2,650,333



2,708,333

Goodwill

624,290



624,290

Total assets

84,868,567



85,465,211

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

968,664



2,663,928

Deferred revenue

6,023,302



6,488,475

Total lease liabilities

185,685



889,552

Deferred tax liabilities

3,199,186



3,207,821

Total liabilities

11,001,740



13,410,824

Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants

53,242,636



52,818,092

Retained earnings

20,624,191



19,236,295



About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311167

Source: EarthLabs Inc.