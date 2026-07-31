Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0).

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is pleased to announce the location of the next regional prize. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt encourages hunters and the broader public alike to explore Canada's rich mining history. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at almost $35,000 wait to be found in Manitoba. As with so many of the other incredible stories highlighted by The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, Manitoba's mining history was built by individuals with incredible vision and resilience. That same vision and resilience will be needed to claim one of the remaining 4 prizes: Quebec, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Grand Prize.

The history of mining in Manitoba is varied and long - with the earliest commercial gold mine - Star Lake - established in 1910. With the province's notoriously cold winters, and challenging wilderness, explorers required determination and grit. Manitoba's mineral wealth, combined with that same determination and grit, established communities like Flin Flon and Snow Lake across the province's north. Winnipeg, as the province's major centre, reaped the benefits - attracting banks, engineers and the myriad services needed to support the growing Manitoban mineral economy.

"The Thompson Nickel Belt is one of Canada's great mining stories. What began billions of years ago beneath the Earth's surface became one of the world's richest nickel districts, helping build northern Manitoba and supplying the metals that powered modern industry. It's exactly the kind of story we love sharing through the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, reminding Canadians that every great mine starts with a remarkable discovery." - Anthony Vaccaro, President, The Northern Miner Group.

Tens of thousands of hunters continue their search for the grand prize, alongside the three active regional bonus prizes - Quebec, Saskatchewan, and now Manitoba. The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt has now taken Canadians to eight provinces and one territory - highlighting the incredible impact mining has had in establishing their economies.

Participants can join the hunt and view the Manitoba clue here.



Watch the Manitoba reveal video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ7ZfIsd3ZU

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of January 29, 2026, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307468

Source: EarthLabs Inc.