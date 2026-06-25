Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0).

*IMPORTANT - the Nova Scotia regional prize has been found at the time of this news release*

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt heads to the Maritimes for this month's regional prize. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt encourages hunters and the public alike to explore Canada's rich mining history. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $35,000 have been claimed by a hunter in Nova Scotia. As one of the earliest mining jurisdictions in Canada, Nova Scotia has contributed to the development of the mining industry on both the economic and labour fronts. While the Nova Scotia prize was found by an enterprising hunter ahead of time, the Grand Prize, Quebec, and Saskatchewan all remain active.

As the landing place for so many of Canada's early settlers, it didn't take long for Nova Scotia's mineral wealth to be uncovered. Nova Scotia's rich coal deposits helped power Britain's hunger for energy during industrialization - and were the backbone of the province's economy for decades. While the economic impacts were positive, these early miners learned many lessons the hardest way. Disasters, like Springhill, saw many miners pay the ultimate price. These conditions spurred labour into action, and improvements in safety, labour standards, and regulatory protections are thanks to these efforts. In many ways, Nova Scotia set the foundation for Canada to become the global gold standard for responsible mining.

"The Sydney Coal Field is a remarkable part of Nova Scotia's geological heritage. Created from ancient Carboniferous forests hundreds of millions of years ago, it became one of Canada's most important coal deposits. The coal mined here helped power industry, support communities, and shape Nova Scotia's economic development for generations." - Anthony Vaccaro, President, The Northern Miner Group.

Tens of thousands of hunters continue their search for the grand prize, alongside the two active regional bonus prizes - Quebec, and Saskatchewan. With the summer months upon us, The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt looks to inspire adventures across mining history in the Maritimes, and beyond.

Participants can join the hunt and view the Nova Scotia clue here.

Watch the Nova Scotia reveal video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://youtu.be/53g-7OrF-7Y

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of January 29, 2026, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302759

Source: EarthLabs Inc.