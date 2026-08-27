Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0).

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is pleased to announce the location of the next regional prize. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt encourages hunters and the broader public alike to explore Canada's rich mining history. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $35,000 wait to be found in Ontario. This regional treasure marks the final regional treasure for year one of The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt. No story of Canada's mining heritage would be complete without Sudbury, arguably the epicentre of Canadian mining history. With the release of this Ontario clue, 5 prizes remain hidden: Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and the Grand Prize.

Even within Canada's storied mining history, the Sudbury Basin stands as a uniquely influential jurisdiction. Its nickel and copper reserves helped establish titans of Canadian mining like Inco, Falconbridge, and Noranda. The impact of the Sudbury Basin cannot be overstated - beyond the resource itself, the mining business, and technical and engineering know-how helped establish Canada as a leading mining jurisdiction in every aspect of the resource economy.

"The Sudbury Basin stands as a cornerstone of Canada's mining heritage. Forged by a colossal meteorite strike nearly two billion years ago, this geological marvel evolved into a premier global supplier of nickel and copper. It didn't just put Northern Ontario on the map; it provided the essential resources that shaped our modern world. Sharing epic narratives like this is the heart of the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, proving to people across the country that Canadian mining heritage is a story we can be profoundly proud of." - Anthony Vaccaro, President, The Northern Miner GroupTens of thousands of hunters continue their search for the grand prize, alongside the four active regional bonus prizes - Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and now Ontario. The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt celebrates its twelfth regional treasure by highlighting a titan of global mining found right here at home.

Participants can join the hunt and view the Ontario clue here.

Watch the Manitoba reveal video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwk6ZJrKGDY

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of January 29, 2026, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311804

Source: EarthLabs Inc.