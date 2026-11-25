At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO of Gold Terra Resource (TSXV: YGT, OTCQB: YGTFF) and founder of Detour Gold, about the plan to restart the historic Con Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Gerald explains how Gold Terra plans to buy the Con Mine from Newmont by taking on about C$16 million in liabilities and paying C$8 million in cash or shares. The past producer delivered 6 Moz at 16-22 g/t and still has its mining lease, surface rights and a 1,950 m shaft in place. Zone 103 North already holds 595,000 oz inferred at 3.64 g/t, is open at depth and can be reached through existing underground development. Sonic drilling is now testing whether more than 200,000 oz of gold that was never recovered sits in the historic tailings. A PEA expected in Q1 2027 and the completion of the Con Mine acquisition are the next major catalysts. GoldTerra YGT Gold Yellowknife ConMine Newmont GeraldPanneton CommodityTV Company overview: Gold Terra Resource Corp. - https://goldterracorp.com/ ISIN: CA38076F1053, WKN: A2P0BS, FRA: TX0.F, TSXV: YGT.V, Valor: 3986835 More videos about Gold Terra Resource Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/gold-terra-resource-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/