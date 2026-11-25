The technology allows manufacturers to integrate driver monitoring into the instrument cluster without changing its appearance. The first production order has an estimated value of SEK 75 million.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye, a global leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), has been selected to supply its DMS software for six upcoming vehicle models from a European premium automotive manufacturer. The order represents the world's first design wins for driver monitoring using an under-display camera (UDC).

The DMS camera will be concealed behind the instrument cluster display, directly in front of the driver. The technology enables high-quality driver monitoring from this position without a visible camera or any effect on the display's graphical quality.

Production is scheduled to begin in mid-2028. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate approximately SEK 75 million in revenue.

"This is a big day for Smart Eye as we secure the first production order for a revolutionary technology we have developed, enabling high-quality driver monitoring from behind the active pixels of a display," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "This is the best way to integrate a DMS camera without compromising the vehicle's design. We have demonstrated the technology at trade shows over the past year, and the very positive customer feedback gives us confidence that many OEMs will follow a similar path."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 388 design wins from 24 OEMs.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-25 18:30 CET.

Attachments

Smart Eye Secures World's First Under-Display Camera DMS Design Wins

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-secures-worlds-first-under-display-camera-dms-design-wins-1257352