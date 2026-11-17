GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Positive EBIT driven by royalty revenue growth

Financial highlights

July - September 2026

Organic growth amounted to 33%

Net sales increased by 36%

The gross margin improved as a result of high growth in royalty income.

EBITDA improved by SEK 22.6 million.

EBIT improved by SEK 13.5 million.

Free cash flow improved by SEK 19.8 million, driven by stronger operating performance.

Cash flow declined by SEK -34.8 million, primarily due to the utilization of a credit facility in the prior year.

Available cash and cash equivalents, including credit facilities, amounted to SEK 95.7 million.

Earnings after tax per share before and after dilution were -0.24 (-0.27).

January - September 2026

Organic growth amounted to 47%

Net sales increased by 43%

The gross margin improved as a result of high growth in royalty income.

EBITDA improved by SEK 95.7 million.

EBIT improved by SEK 78.6 million.

Free cash flow improved by SEK 55.4 million, driven by stronger operating performance.

Cash flow declined by SEK -73.1 million, primarily due to the utilization of a credit facility in the prior year.

Earnings after tax per share before and after dilution were -0.46 (-1.59).

Business highlights

July - September 2026

Additional Interior Sensing features were added to three existing vehicle programs, with an estimated order value of SEK 15 million.

Smart Eye secured a new mirror-integrated Interior Sensing program covering three vehicle models, with an estimated order value of SEK 100 million.

An additional DMS design win was secured with an existing European premium OEM, with an estimated order value of SEK 15 million.

The transition to IFRS was completed, with the comparative figures for 2025 and 2026 restated accordingly.

After the period

On October 1, 2026, the Nomination Committee of Smart Eye AB was appointed ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

On October 26, 2026, Smart Eye received an additional Cabin Monitoring Software order from an existing European OEM, with an estimated value of SEK 20 million.

On November 9, 2026, Smart Eye secured two additional DMS Design Wins with a major Korean OEM, with estimated revenue of SEK 75 million over the product life cycle.

Smart Eye initiated a cost-saving program expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 40 million.

Comments from the CEO

Profitability, strong sales outlook for Q4 and efficiency program

We are finally making profit, as we are reporting a small but significant EBIT of +5 MSEK in Q3, and are on track towards a positive full year. A year ago, we decided to implement IFRS accounting principles which we have now applied for the first time in Q3. This is a natural step for Smart Eye as it brings our reporting to an international standard, same as industry peers. It also aligns our financial reporting with the requirements of the bond.

As a consequence of changing to IFRS reporting standards, we will from now on report our main business area as two separate profit and loss segments; Automotive and Integration managed by Smart Eye Sweden and Behavioral Research, comprising iMotions and Affectiva Media Analytics which is managed from Smart Eye in Copenhagen. We have re-stated the numbers for the full years 2026 and 2025 in this report.

To become more efficient and leaner, we will as from now concentrate our resources in three customer- centric business units instead of four, organized under our two segments. The business unit Applied AI (former Research Instruments) will cease to exist. Its customers will be allocated and handled by the two segments Automotive and Integration and Behavioral Research.

Within Automotive and Integrations, the development of hardware, embedded systems and integration solutions will be managed by a new centralized team. Synergies and increased development speed thanks to AI will improve our overall capabilities leading to a stronger customer offering. Together with other measures this reorganization this will allow us to decrease OPEX with 40 MSEK on yearly basis compared to the underlying Q3 (excluding seasonal effects). These savings will start to take effect in Q1 2027 and be fully implemented in Q2 2027.

Auto & Integration

Our automotive royalty revenues went down in Q3 compared with the previous quarter, but this has a perfectly logical explanation. The seasonal effect for the currently most important market Europe is such that fewer cars are sold during the summer months. The total vehicle registrations in the greater EU region (EU30) were 4,4 million in Q2 and 3,7 million in Q3. Our delivery of software evidently follows that pattern.

The company's European market share remained the same between the quarters. In Q4 the consensus among industry analysts is that vehicle registrations will come in at about 4 million, indicating 16 million vehicles for the full year. The sales outside of Europe increased slightly between the two quarters. We had ten more car models entering start of production in the quarter.

All in all, we are standing strong thanks to our market leading stock of Design Wins that is continuously entering production, combined with our strong position as a trusted and stable partner to global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The streak of design wins is set to continue, both for new platforms and add-on orders to existing car programs.

Behavioral Research

As can be seen in this report the Behavioral Research is posting an EBIT profit margin of 5 percent in spite of adverse market conditions, a sign of both resilience and strength. Worth noting is that we are entering the end of year season and usually the biggest part of the year's profit is generated in the fourth quarter. Starting in Q3 we are treating iMotions and Affectiva Media Analytics as one segment, corresponding to how it is being run from Denmark. As we are going forward with the reorganization, most of Applied AI:s customers will be managed in this segment, which will be the most efficient way. The outlook for the fourth quarter, which when this report is published is half-way through, is quite strong.

Final Words

We are profitable, we are winning new business in the fast-growing DMS market and we are cutting costs. We are looking forward to continued growth fourth quarter and an even stronger 2027 and beyond.

Smart Eye with 382 design wins of which 367 are active sits on the single most valuable stock of automotive DMS contracts, indicating a market share that is approaching our stated goal of 40%. The by far most important key performance indicator to monitor going forward is the ability to get further nominations from the global OEMs, today 24 and counting. Going from DMS to CMS increases the value per car, and the newly launched Agentic AI product family increases it even further. For Multimodal Agentic AI it is still early days, but we are currently hard at work to get our first design wins secured on the new and important battleground of Cabin User Experience.

Martin Krantz

Founder and CEO, Smart Eye

The company will comment on its quarterly results during the earnings call hosted by Redeye, taking place live online at 11:00 on November 17, where the CEO and CFO will present the results and answer questions.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-17 07:00 CET.

Attachments

Smart Eye Interim Report Q3 2026

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/interim-report-q3-january-september-2026-1252513