Nomination Committee of Smart Eye AB Appointed Ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - In accordance with the resolution adopted at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, Smart Eye AB has formed a Nomination Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The Committee consists of representatives of the company's four largest shareholders, based on shareholdings as of the last banking day in August 2026.

Smart Eye's Nomination Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting consists of:

Malin Björkmo (Chair), appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Mary Irwin, appointed by the Krantz family

Linda Jöfelt, appointed by Linda Jöfelt

Anders Jöfelt, Chair of the Board, appointed by Anders Jöfelt

Together, the members of the Nomination Committee represent approximately 21 percent of the total voting rights in Smart Eye.

The Nomination Committee's task is to prepare proposals for the 2027 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chair of the meeting, the size and composition of the Board, the Chair of the Board, Board and auditor fees, the election of the auditor and any amendments to the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholder Proposals

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to malin@bjorkmoadvisors.se. Proposals must be received by the Nomination Committee no later than 15 January 2027.

For more information:

Mats Benjaminsson, CFO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-146 49 25

Email: mats.benjaminsson@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Nomination Committee of Smart Eye AB Appointed Ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nomination-committee-of-smart-eye-ab-appointed-ahead-of-the-2027-annual-1230114