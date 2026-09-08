Smart Eye Strengthens Management Team with New Leadership Appointments

Smart Eye appoints new Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer from within, and welcomes a new Chief Human Resources Officer, as part of a strengthened management team.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9), the global leader in Human Insight AI, today announced changes to its management team. Martin Rydberg, previously Smart Eye's Chief Technology Officer, becomes Chief Information Officer (CIO); John Finér, previously the company's Chief Engineer, becomes Chief Technology Officer (CTO); and Anders Gryte, previously Vice President of Automotive, becomes Chief Operations Officer (COO). Smart Eye also welcomes Cecilia Mosesson as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), joining from Volvo Trucks.

The changes are designed to strengthen Smart Eye's management team and reinforce leadership across technology, operations and people as the company continues to grow.

Smart Eye's updated management team includes:

Martin Rydberg, Chief Information Officer: Martin Rydberg takes on the newly established role of Chief Information Officer, having previously served as Smart Eye's Chief Technology Officer. He has been with Smart Eye since the company's founding in 2000, and has served as CTO since 2009.

John Finér, Chief Technology Officer: John Finér steps into the role of Chief Technology Officer after previously serving as Smart Eye's Chief Engineer. He joined Smart Eye in 2010 and has held the Chief Engineer role since 2018, with a one-year break during which he served as CTO at Klimator.

Anders Gryte, Chief Operations Officer: Anders Gryte takes on the newly established role of Chief Operations Officer, where he will be responsible for Smart Eye's business units. Anders previously served as Smart Eye's Vice President of Automotive and first joined Smart Eye in 2015 and returned to the company in 2025, following several roles including eight years as Business Director at Aros Technologies.

Cecilia Mosesson, Chief Human Resources Officer: Cecilia Mosesson joins Smart Eye as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer, coming most recently from Volvo Trucks. Before that, she held a variety of positions within the Volvo Group, where she had worked since 2004.

CEO Martin Krantz, CFO Mats Benjaminsson, CRO Henrik Lind as well as CEO of iMotions Peter Hartzbech will remain in their current roles without any change.

To learn more about Smart Eye, visit www.smarteye.se.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Smart Eye Strengthens Management Team with New Leadership Appointments

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-strengthens-management-team-with-new-leadership-appointments-1217995