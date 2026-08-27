Smart Eye Announces Additional DMS Design Win with Existing European Customer

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) will supply its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to a new fully electric sports car from an existing customer. The estimated revenue is SEK 15 million based on product life cycle projections.

Gothenburg, Sweden - August 27, 2026 - Smart Eye, a global leader in DMS and interior sensing software for the automotive industry, has been selected to deliver its technology to an additional model from an existing European premium OEM customer.

Production of the new model equipped with Smart Eye's DMS software is scheduled to begin in mid 2027. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate SEK 15 million in revenue.

"It is always welcome when an existing customer selects us for another model, especially when production is due to start in the near term," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "These follow-on orders are very attractive since they don't require us to make any changes to the software. We expect many more of these in the near future."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 380 design wins from 24 OEMs.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 12:05 CEST.

Attachments

Smart Eye Announces Additional DMS Design Win with Existing European Customer

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-announces-additional-dms-design-win-with-existing-european-cu-1213178