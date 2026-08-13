Smart Eye Secures New Mirror-Integrated Interior Sensing Program with Global OEM

The new order is a rear-view mirror program combining Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) software for three vehicles, with possibilities for further vehicle program extensions. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the estimated revenue is SEK 100 million.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye, a global leader in DMS and OMS for the automotive industry, has been selected to deliver its technology to three new car models from a major European OEM with a global footprint, which has previously sourced Smart Eye's OMS software using a different camera position. The order was secured together with a global Tier 1 supplier.

The new models will combine Smart Eye's DMS and OMS software integrated into the rear-view mirror. The camera provides both infrared and color images, allowing Smart Eye's software to monitor driver attention while also detecting the presence, position and activity of occupants throughout the cabin. This supports features such as child seat detection and feet-on-dashboard detection.

Production of the new car models is scheduled to begin in 2029. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate SEK 100 million in revenue.

"This is our second rear-view mirror program, where our recognized DMS capabilities are combined with occupant monitoring features, creating a cost-effective solution that will score high on Euro NCAP for many years to come," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "We have a strong technology offering no matter which camera placement our customers select. We intend to lead rear-view mirror technology development, and this deal is an important milestone."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 379 design wins from 24 OEMs. With this additional order, Smart Eye's Interior Sensing technology has been selected for a total of?18?car models by?4?OEMs. The combined estimated order value on futures deliveries from current design wins is now larger than SEK 7.665 billion.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-13 13:40 CEST.

Attachments

Smart Eye Secures New Mirror-Integrated Interior Sensing Program with Global OEM

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-secures-new-mirror-integrated-interior-sensing-program-with-g-1206913