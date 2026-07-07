Smart Eye: Advanced Driver Distraction Warning Systems Now Mandatory Across All New EU Vehicles

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - With the EU's General Safety Regulation now fully in force for driver distraction warning, direct driver monitoring becomes a standard safety technology across one of the world's largest automotive markets.

As of today, Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) systems are mandatory in all new vehicles sold on the European market under the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR).

The requirement marks a major step in the adoption of driver monitoring technology, making systems that can detect visual distraction a core part of vehicle safety across passenger cars, trucks, and buses.

ADDW systems are designed to detect when a driver becomes visually distracted from the task of driving, for example by looking away from the road, interacting with in-car systems, or using a mobile device.

Systems based only on vehicle behavior, such as steering or lane keeping, are generally not enough to detect visual distraction reliably. To meet ADDW requirements, automakers need technology that can assess the driver directly, typically using sensors and software capable of analyzing head and eye movements to determine whether the driver's attention is on the road.

For Smart Eye, this means that the type of direct driver monitoring technology the company has developed for more than two decades is now required across one of the world's largest automotive markets, covering an estimated 15 million vehicles per year.

"July 7 is a landmark day for road safety in Europe," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "For Smart Eye, this is a moment we have been working toward for years. Together with our industry peers, we have achieved something significant: driver monitoring is now a required part of vehicle safety across Europe. But what matters most is that more lives will be saved on Europe's roads. We believe this regulation will set a precedent for other parts of the world."

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.



Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.



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Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Advanced Driver Distraction Warning Systems Now Mandatory Across All New EU Vehicles

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/advanced-driver-distraction-warning-systems-now-mandatory-across-all-ne-1187362