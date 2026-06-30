Smart Eye Announces Four New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with Leading Global Car Manufacturer

GOTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its world-leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology to four new car models. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 50 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS software for the automotive industry, will deliver its technology to four new car models by an existing customer.

The OEM customer is a leading global car manufacturer, being sourced through a global Tier-1 supplier. The OEM has previously sourced Smart Eye's software for implementation in several of its earlier car models and has now chosen to extend the sourcing to four new vehicles and several existing ones, where the use case is to support Level 2+ autonomous driving.

The new car models, including Smart Eye's technology, will go into production in 2028 and 2029, in Europe and in North America. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 50 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

"This upsell is as expected as it is welcome," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "It reflects the continued growth of our relationship with this global OEM, which is becoming one of our most important customers. As the European General Safety Regulation comes into force, we expect demand for driver monitoring systems to remain strong, supported by car manufacturers seeking high-quality DMS technology."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 376 design wins from 24 OEMs. The combined estimated order value on futures deliveries from current design wins is now larger than SEK 7.550 billion.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-30 16:10 CEST.

Attachments

Smart Eye Announces Four New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with Leading Global Car Manufacturer

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/correction-smart-eye-announces-four-new-driver-monitoring-system-design-1184594