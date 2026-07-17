Smart Eye Secures Additional Interior Sensing Order with Major Global OEM

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - The new order expands previously awarded vehicle programs, adding further interior sensing features tothree car models already equipped with Smart Eye's DMS software. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 15 million based on product life cycle projections.
Smart Eye, a leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and interior sensing software for the automotive industry, has secured an additional order from a major Global OEM. The order adds further interior sensing features to three car models for which Smart Eye has previously been selected to deliver DMS software.
The expanded feature set is intended to strengthen the models' performance under Euro NCAP's vehicle safety assessment criteria. By adding further interior sensing capabilities, the OEM can optimize the models for a higher potential Euro NCAP score.
The three car models featuring the additional interior sensing capabilities will enter production in 2027. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate additional SEK 15 million in revenue, on top of the previously contracted DMS license revenue.
"Euro NCAP is giving car manufacturers a strong reason to add more interior sensing features," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "For us, this means that the design wins we already have can continue to grow in value as customers work to improve their scores. We will see much more of this among our existing customers. Cabin monitoring is following the same trajectory as DMS, and I predict Smart Eye will take a huge chunk of that market as well."
Since these three car models were already secured for DMS, Smart Eye has still received a total of 376 design wins from 24 OEMs. With this additional order, Smart Eye's Interior Sensing technology has been selected for a total of 15 car models by four OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 7.565 billion.
For more information:
Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
+46 70-329 26 98
martin.krantz@smarteye.se
About Smart Eye
Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.
In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.
Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.
Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.
Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/
Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.
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Smart Eye Secures Additional Interior Sensing Order with Major Global OEM
SOURCE: Smart Eye
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-secures-additional-interior-sensing-order-with-major-global-o-1192614