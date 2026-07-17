Smart Eye Secures Additional Interior Sensing Order with Major Global OEM

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - The new order expands previously awarded vehicle programs, adding further interior sensing features tothree car models already equipped with Smart Eye's DMS software. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 15 million based on product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, a leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and interior sensing software for the automotive industry, has secured an additional order from a major Global OEM. The order adds further interior sensing features to three car models for which Smart Eye has previously been selected to deliver DMS software.

The expanded feature set is intended to strengthen the models' performance under Euro NCAP's vehicle safety assessment criteria. By adding further interior sensing capabilities, the OEM can optimize the models for a higher potential Euro NCAP score.

The three car models featuring the additional interior sensing capabilities will enter production in 2027. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate additional SEK 15 million in revenue, on top of the previously contracted DMS license revenue.

"Euro NCAP is giving car manufacturers a strong reason to add more interior sensing features," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "For us, this means that the design wins we already have can continue to grow in value as customers work to improve their scores. We will see much more of this among our existing customers. Cabin monitoring is following the same trajectory as DMS, and I predict Smart Eye will take a huge chunk of that market as well."

Since these three car models were already secured for DMS, Smart Eye has still received a total of 376 design wins from 24 OEMs. With this additional order, Smart Eye's Interior Sensing technology has been selected for a total of 15 car models by four OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 7.565 billion.