Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGQ5 | ISIN: SE0009268279 | Ticker-Symbol: SE9
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 15:37
7,895 Euro
+3,00 % +0,230
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART EYE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART EYE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8007,84016:01
7,8557,88015:55
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Smart Eye Introduces Remote Vital Signs Monitoring for Driver Monitoring Systems

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - New vital signs metrics enable vehicles to remotely monitor heart rate and pulse using existing camera-based DMS hardware, with live demonstration at InCabin USA 2026.

Smart Eye, the world's leading developer of Human Insight AI, today announced new remote vital signs monitoring capabilities for its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software. The new metrics enable vehicles to remotely monitor physiological signals such as heart rate and estimated breathing rate, using existing camera-based DMS hardware.

The functionality is fully remote and unobtrusive, requiring no wearable devices or physical contact with the driver. By detecting subtle changes associated with sudden illness, the technology could help vehicles respond earlier in critical situations and enable faster assistance when needed.

Remote vital signs monitoring requires detecting small physiological signals under real-world driving conditions. These subtle variations must be separated from noise caused by head movement, cabin vibration, changing illumination conditions, and partial facial occlusions - all while operating in real time inside a moving vehicle using the same camera-based hardware already deployed for DMS.

This approach avoids the need for additional dedicated sensors or system redesigns, making remote vital signs monitoring a potentially scalable extension of existing in-cabin safety architectures.

"Vehicles are becoming better at understanding the driver's condition in real time, starting with distraction and drowsiness and now expanding into areas like impairment detection and vital signs monitoring," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "If warning signs of sudden illness can be detected early enough, it could eventually help reduce accidents, improve response times, and support better outcomes in post-crash scenarios."

Smart Eye will demonstrate the new remote vital signs monitoring capability live for the first time during InCabin USA in Detroit, June 9-11, 2026.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
+46 70-329 26 98
martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Image Attachments

Smart Eye Introduces Remote Vital Signs Monitoring

Attachments

Smart Eye Introduces Remote Vital Signs Monitoring for Driver Monitoring Systems

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-introduces-remote-vital-signs-monitoring-for-driver-monitorin-1174420

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.