Smart Eye Introduces Remote Vital Signs Monitoring for Driver Monitoring Systems

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - New vital signs metrics enable vehicles to remotely monitor heart rate and pulse using existing camera-based DMS hardware, with live demonstration at InCabin USA 2026.

Smart Eye, the world's leading developer of Human Insight AI, today announced new remote vital signs monitoring capabilities for its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software. The new metrics enable vehicles to remotely monitor physiological signals such as heart rate and estimated breathing rate, using existing camera-based DMS hardware.

The functionality is fully remote and unobtrusive, requiring no wearable devices or physical contact with the driver. By detecting subtle changes associated with sudden illness, the technology could help vehicles respond earlier in critical situations and enable faster assistance when needed.

Remote vital signs monitoring requires detecting small physiological signals under real-world driving conditions. These subtle variations must be separated from noise caused by head movement, cabin vibration, changing illumination conditions, and partial facial occlusions - all while operating in real time inside a moving vehicle using the same camera-based hardware already deployed for DMS.

This approach avoids the need for additional dedicated sensors or system redesigns, making remote vital signs monitoring a potentially scalable extension of existing in-cabin safety architectures.

"Vehicles are becoming better at understanding the driver's condition in real time, starting with distraction and drowsiness and now expanding into areas like impairment detection and vital signs monitoring," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "If warning signs of sudden illness can be detected early enough, it could eventually help reduce accidents, improve response times, and support better outcomes in post-crash scenarios."

Smart Eye will demonstrate the new remote vital signs monitoring capability live for the first time during InCabin USA in Detroit, June 9-11, 2026.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

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Smart Eye Introduces Remote Vital Signs Monitoring

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Smart Eye Introduces Remote Vital Signs Monitoring for Driver Monitoring Systems

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-introduces-remote-vital-signs-monitoring-for-driver-monitorin-1174420