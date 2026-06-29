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WKN: A2DGQ5 | ISIN: SE0009268279 | Ticker-Symbol: SE9
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 09:34
7,580 Euro
+3,48 % +0,255
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART EYE AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SMART EYE AB 5-Tage-Chart
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7,7657,78511:55
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ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 11:38 Uhr
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Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Smart Eye" or the "Company") held today on 29 June 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of a long-term incentive programme

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive programme in the form of performance-based share options (Share Option Programme 2026) directed to employees within the Smart Eye group. The rationale behind the incentive programme is, among other things, to contribute to higher motivation and commitment among the employees, as well as strengthening the ties between the employees and the Company.

The level of shareholder participation in the vote was broadly consistent with, and somewhat higher than, the level of participation at the annual general meeting. The resolution to adopt the Share Option Programme 2026 was supported by shareholders representing 93.8 per cent of the votes cast.

The Share Option Programme 2026 is proposed to comprise of the CEO, senior executives, key individuals and other employees, meaning that not more than approximately 200 employees within the Smart Eye group will be able to participate. Under the Share Option Programme 2026, participants are given the opportunity to receive shares free of charge, so called performance shares, provided that certain conditions are met and that one of the three performance goals specified in the program is achieved in whole or in part. Vesting of rights occurs during the period from July 15, 2026, to July 15, 2029.

The maximum number of performance shares will amount to 680,000, whereby 557,000 shares shall be allotted to participants and 123,000 shares shall be used by the Company to cover social security contributions associated with the programme. In order to enable the incentive programme, the EGM also resolved on an issue of not more than 680,000 warrants directed to the Company, as a result of which the Company's share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 68,000.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
+46 70-329 26 98
martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/bulletin-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-smart-eye-aktiebolag-pub-1183711

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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