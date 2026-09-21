NOVELIC doo: NOVELIC Partners with Global DMS Leader Smart Eye to Develop Next-Generation Camera and Radar In-Cabin Monitoring Systems

The partnership aims to bring a high-performance driver and occupant monitoring solution to the market, leveraging camera and mmWave radar technology with edge processing.

BELGRADE, RS / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / NOVELIC, a Belgrade-based innovator in mmWave radar solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Smart Eye, a global leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Interior Sensing AI, to provide OEMs with a well-rounded feature set that satisfies the upcoming Euro NCAP requirements for driver and occupant monitoring. The result is a scalable and cost-effective solution that combines vision and radar for straightforward integration. Since the software is running entirely on the sensor, only a single CAN-Bus interface to the vehicle is required, eliminating the need for external hardware, LVDS interfaces, and added computational load elsewhere in the car.

NOVELIC and Smart Eye's innovative system approach will debut at Smart Eye's booth #305 at InCabin Europe 2026 in Barcelona. The demonstration will showcase enhanced performance and compliance with relevant safety protocols through the fusion of radar and vision technologies.

NOVELIC's award-winning ACAM 60 GHz in-cabin monitoring radar technology enables robust child presence detection, unaffected by car seats, blankets and other obstructions, while bringing extra features such as seat occupancy detection and intrusion/proximity alert on the same module. ACAM is the most compact and power-efficient module on the market, enabling easy integration across different types of vehicles.

Smart Eye provides the most comprehensive set of vision-based interior sensing features, delivering industry-leading safety functionality to 24 OEMs and 380 car models.

"Radar is undeniably going to be a core part of top-performing in-cabin solutions going forward," said Dr. Raffaele Soloperto, CBDO at NOVELIC. "It's what we believed when we started this journey almost a decade ago, and time has proven us right - with NOVELIC receiving awards and nominations last year, and mass production at our facilities this year. However, the actual goal for the industry is achieving maximum safety - and partnering with the global leader in in-cabin vision systems is the most effective way to ensure future vehicles have reliable, full cabin coverage of all Euro NCAP-mandated cases."

"For Smart Eye, vision in combination with radar is the key to increase the performance of in-cabin monitoring," said Henrik Lind, Chief Research Officer at Smart Eye. "Collaborating with NOVELIC allows us to deliver this while also lowering system costs for the OEM. We're excited to move forward as two innovative companies with deep expertise on both the software and hardware side - not only delivering the solution, but also the systems support that helps Tier 1s and OEMs bring it to the road quickly."

The partnership aims to provide an all-around solution for the most important driver impairment and occupant monitoring features, relying on edge processing to provide a privacy-friendly, cost-effective and power-efficient solution for OEMs aiming for the highest NCAP safety standards.

About NOVELIC

NOVELIC is a perception systems company based in Belgrade, Serbia. Specializing in mmWave radar technology, NOVELIC delivers innovative comfort and safety solutions both inside vehicle cabins and their surroundings. ACAM, the company's 60 GHz in-cabin monitoring module, boasts industry-leading performance, the smallest module size and the best-in-class power efficiency. The first-generation module is in mass production and is ready to provide industry-leading child presence detection functionality in vehicles worldwide.

Since 2023, NOVELIC has been part of Sona Comstar Group (SONB.NS), a global automotive systems & components manufacturer based in India.

For more information, visit www.novelic.com

NOVELIC Press Contact:

Jure Galic

Marketing Manager, NOVELIC

jure.galic@novelic.com

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Smart Eye Press Contact:

Lisa Strandvik

Head of Global Marketing, Smart Eye

lisa.strandvik@smarteye.se

SOURCE: NOVELIC doo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/novelic-partners-with-global-dms-leader-smart-eye-to-develop-next-generation-camera-and-1223626