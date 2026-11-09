Smart Eye Secures Two Additional DMS Design Wins with Major Korean OEM

Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to two additional car models from an existing customer. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 75 million based on product life cycle projections.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye, a leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and interior sensing software for the automotive industry, has secured two new design wins with a major Korean vehicle manufacturer. The order was secured through a global Tier 1 supplier.

The two models are based on an electric vehicle platform that already includes Smart Eye's technology. These design wins extend Smart Eye's existing business with the customer as further models are added to the platform.

Production of both car models, of which one is a top selling vehicle from this OEM, is scheduled to begin in mid-2027. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate SEK 75 million in revenue.

"The first model on a platform is often only the beginning," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "We expect established programs to lead to more models over time, and these two selections are a welcome example. With start of production in mid-2027, they will also start contributing to license revenue relatively soon."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 382 design wins from 24 OEMs.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-09 14:50 CET.

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Smart Eye Secures Two Additional DMS Design Wins with Major Korean OEM

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-secures-two-additional-dms-design-wins-with-major-korean-oem-1248804