Smart Eye Adds Cabin Monitoring to Existing DMS Program

Smart Eye will deliver its cabin monitoring software to one additional car model from an existing customer. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 20 million based on product life cycle projections.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye, a leading developer of driver monitoring and interior sensing technology for the automotive industry, has been selected to supply its cabin monitoring software to a new car model from a major European OEM customer. Smart Eye has previously been selected to deliver DMS software for the same model.

Cabin monitoring provides information about occupants and activities throughout the vehicle interior, supporting safety and comfort functions.

Production of the new model is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate SEK 20 million in additional revenue, on top of the previously contracted DMS license revenue.

"Once we are established on a platform, additional models and features often follow with very short lead times," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "This is a typical example: a smaller order, but one that will reach production soon. We expect many more of these as customers add cabin monitoring to our existing DMS programs."

As this model was previously awarded for DMS, Smart Eye's total remains unchanged at 380 design wins from 24 OEMs. With this additional order, Smart Eye's Interior Sensing technology has been selected for a total of 19 car models by 4 OEMs.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Smart Eye Adds Cabin Monitoring to Existing DMS Program

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-adds-cabin-monitoring-to-existing-dms-program-1241541