Press Release

Lesquin, 25 November 2026, 18:00

BIGBEN ANNOUNCES THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION

OF ITS 2026/2027 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

RESCHEDULED FOR 16 DECEMBER 2026 AFTER MARKET CLOSE

Lesquin, 25 November 2026 - Bigben (the "Company") (ISIN FR0000074072) today announces the postponement of the release of its half-year results for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The publication of the 2026/2027 half-year financial statements, originally scheduled for November 30, 2026, has been postponed to 16 December 2026 after market close, as the audit on the half-year financial statements has not been finalised to date due to the additional audit procedures required by the accelerated safeguard procedure ("procédure de sauvegarde accélérée").

Upcoming events:

Half-year results 2026/2027: 16 December 2026 (after market close)



ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE



IFRS REVENUE 2025-2026

284.5 million euros



INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in more than 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com

Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - SRD long-only eligible

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP



PRESS CONTACT: Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00





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