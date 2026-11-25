Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the status of the proposed sale of the Skyline Copper Gold Project to Bubalus Resources Limited (ASX: BUS) ("Bubalus") and Skyline Copper Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bubalus.

On October 25, 2026, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Georgina Resources Pty Ltd., entered into a binding tenement sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Bubalus and Skyline Copper Exploration Pty Ltd. As previously announced (see news release dated October 26, 2026), Skyline Copper Exploration Pty Ltd will acquire a 100% interest in the Skyline Copper-Gold Project (the "Project" or "Skyline"), located in western Tasmania, Australia, for A$3 million in initial cash and share consideration, subject to adjustment under the Agreement, plus a contingent A$1.5 million milestone payment and a net smelter return royalty (the "Transaction").

The Company received conditional approval for the Transaction from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on November 2, 2026, which requires the Company to provide an update on the status of the Transaction 30 days following the initial announcement. The Company continues to work towards satisfying the conditions precedent to closing the Transaction, including:

Bubalus completing a capital raising of approximately A$2.835 million, or Bubalus otherwise demonstrating to the reasonable satisfaction that it has sufficient funds available to meet the cash consideration and its other obligations at closing;

acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and approval of the licence transfers by Mineral Resources Tasmania;

approval by Bubalus shareholders of the issuance of the Consideration Shares; and

approval by CopperCorp shareholders of the Transaction, as required by the TSXV.

The Company expects to close the Transaction in mid-December 2026, subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

Key Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Agreement, Georgina Resources Pty Ltd is vending a 100% interest in the Skyline Copper-Gold Project to Skyline Copper Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bubalus and an independent arm's-length purchaser. The Transaction is an arm's-length disposition as none of the directors, officers, or control persons of CopperCorp have any interest in Bubalus, and the Transaction does not constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

The Project will be acquired in exchange for the following consideration:

A cash payment of A$1.0 million, inclusive of the A$100,000 exclusivity payment already received by CopperCorp and of any amount outstanding under the bridge loan referred to below.

The issuance to Georgina Resources Pty Ltd, or as it directs under the Agreement, of 28,571,429 fully paid ordinary shares of Bubalus at a deemed price of A$0.07 per share, valued at A$2.0 million (the " Consideration Shares "), together with any additional Consideration Shares required for the CopperCorp group to hold at least 19.95% of Bubalus, calculated in accordance with the Agreement and subject to its applicable issue restrictions and cash alternative provisions. The Consideration Shares will be subject to voluntary escrow, with 25% unrestricted at closing and further 25% portions becoming unrestricted at three, six and nine months after closing.

Where additional Consideration Shares cannot lawfully be issued at closing, required approvals have not been obtained or their issue would result in any Vendor Group Member and its associates having voting power in Bubalus of 20% or more, Bubalus may, subject to complying with its approval obligations under the Agreement, pay Georgina Resources Pty Ltd, or as it directs, A$0.07 for each additional share not issued.

A contingent milestone payment of A$1.5 million, payable in cash or Bubalus shares at the election of Bubalus, upon the definition of a JORC-compliant Measured and/or Indicated Mineral Resource containing at least 200,000 tonnes of copper equivalent, satisfying the milestone requirements under the Agreement, within five years of completion.

The grant to Georgina Resources Pty Ltd of a net smelter return royalty of 0.5% over EL16/2018 and 2.0% over each other Project licence (the "Royalty"), reflecting the existing 1.5% royalty over EL16/2018. Under the Royalty Deed, the purchaser may, by notice given on or before 1 January 2032, elect to buy back 1.0 percentage point of the Royalty over each licence other than EL16/2018 and the entire 0.5% Royalty over EL16/2018, for US$1.0 million.

Board Nomination and Technical Transition

For so long as the CopperCorp group holds at least a 10% equity interest in Bubalus, it will have the right to nominate one non-executive director to the Bubalus board, subject to the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and the constitution of Bubalus, including election by Bubalus shareholders at the next annual general meeting. Steve Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, will act as a technical consultant to Bubalus for an initial six-month period to support continuity of the exploration program, and key members of the Tasmanian exploration team of CopperCorp are expected to be retained by Bubalus.

About the Skyline Project

The Skyline Copper-Gold Project comprises five exploration licences covering approximately 494 km² along the eastern margin of the Cambrian Mount Read Volcanics in western Tasmania, approximately 10 km from Queenstown and the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine, which Sibanye-Stillwater approved for restart in September 2026. The Project covers approximately 80 km of prospective strike in a district that hosts the Rosebery, Hellyer, Renison and Henty mines, with established road access and nearby hydro-electric power. The most advanced prospect, Jukes, is a drill-confirmed copper-gold system that remains open along strike and at depth, with intercepts including 132.0 m @ 0.35% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au from 72 m (JDD001) and 50.0 m @ 0.66% Cu and 0.27 g/t Au from 498 m (JDD002W1). At Hydes, continuous surface channel sampling returned 24 m @ 0.74% Cu and 0.36 g/t Au above coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies that have not been effectively drill tested. Both prospects have work program approvals in place, and the Project hosts a broader pipeline of earlier-stage targets, including South Darwin, Dora, Garfield and Linda.

Finder's Fee

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee to an arm's-length party comprising a total of 7% of the transaction value in cash and shares payable upon receipt of completion of the signed agreement. The finder's fee is subject to TSXV acceptance.

About CopperCorp Resources

CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in western Tasmania, Australia. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a field office and core facility in Zeehan, Tasmania.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC.

Steve Swatton

President, CEO & Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the completion and timing of the Transaction; the receipt of regulatory, TSXV and shareholder approvals; the completion of the Bubalus capital raising; the potential receipt of the milestone payment and royalty payments; the exploration plans and budget of Bubalus at Skyline; and the Company's planned drilling at Jasper Hills. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to satisfy closing conditions, changes in market conditions, exploration results and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325978