

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (DG.PA), the French concessions, energy and construction major, Wednesday announced that it has acquired an additional 8 percent stake in LISEA, the company that holds the concession for the South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line, after Caisse des Depots et Consignations' decided to sell its interest in LISEA.



In a transaction that values 100 percent of LISEA's equity at €2.1 billion, VINCI now holds a majority interest of 50.04 percent making it LISEA's largest shareholder.



'More than 175 million passengers have travelled on the line since it opened in July 2017, and the outlook for LISEA is positive as France's rail services market opens up to competition. To meet new operators' needs, LISEA has started building the country's first independent maintenance and stabling facility, in Marcheprime near Bordeaux. It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027 and will notably service and stable operator Velvet's new trainsets from 2028.', VINCI commented.



On Wednesday, VINCI shares closed at €112.40, up 0.58% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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