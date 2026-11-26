GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Smart Eye AB (publ)(STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) announces that Mats Benjaminsson has decided to step down from his position as CFO.

Mats has served as CFO of Smart Eye since 2023, and his last working day will be December 15, 2026. Smart Eye has initiated a recruitment process and will announce the appointment of a new CFO once the process has been completed. Tural Badebelji, currently Group Finance Process Manager at Smart Eye, will assume the role of interim CFO on December 1, 2026, and work alongside Mats until his departure.

"Mats and I began working together in 2022. During his time at Smart Eye, Mats has been a highly valued colleague and has played a key role in the strategic work behind Smart Eye's transformation and turnaround. I would like to thank Mats for his contributions to Smart Eye and wish him every success in his next challenge," says Martin Krantz, CEO of Smart Eye.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-26 07:30 CET.

Attachments

Smart Eye's CFO to Step Down

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eyes-cfo-to-step-down-1298879