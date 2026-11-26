

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's current cyclical rebound has failed to reach consumers amid high energy prices, labor market uncertainty and elevated interest rates, ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.



The GfK consumer confidence rose to -30.2 in December from -30.9 in the prior month. However, sentiment remained at a low level due to weak economic expectations and persistent inflation worries.



'. the current cyclical rebound has clearly not reached consumers, and with high energy prices, labour market uncertainty and higher interest rates, it is doubtful that it actually will,' said Brzeski.



The economist said disappointing consumer confidence puts the latest improvements in other leading indicators, like the Ifo index and PMIs, into perspective.



Brzeski observed that transforming German consumers from an economic drag into a growth driver appears unlikely in the near term. He noted that precautionary savings rather than a spending spree is the most likely scenario for 2027.



Rising price expectations pose a particular concern for the European Central Bank, the economist added.



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