At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with David Christie, President & COO of Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMX, OTCQX: GLBXF), about the company's project generator and royalty business model. David explains how Globex acquires properties cheaply, often counter-cyclically, develops them and options them out to partners, ending up with royalties. The company holds 274 mineral assets including 105 royalties and earns four to five million dollars a year from ten active option agreements, with roughly half of its projects in gold, a quarter in base metals and a quarter in other commodities such as antimony, manganese and magnesium. He names the royalties closest to production, including Bell Mountain in Nevada next year, Mont Sorcier, Battery Hill, Kewagama, Nordeau and Maple Gold's Eagle mine, and talks about Emperor Metals' results at Duquesne West, the early-stage Gem Hills rare earth project and about 40 million dollars in cash and securities. With almost 9,000 metres drilled on its own projects and more than 150,000 metres drilled by partners, Globex expects plenty of news flow while trading at around 0.65 times NAV, a 30% discount to its small-cap royalty peers. GlobexMining GMX Royalties Gold ProjectGenerator CriticalMinerals DavidChristie CommodityTV Company overview: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. - https://globexmining.com ISIN: CA3799005093, WKN: A1H735, FRA: G1MN.F, TSX: GMX.TO More videos about Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/globex-mining-enterprises-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Kupfer Silber Silver Interview Production Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/