

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF, 2802.T), a Japanese food and biotechnology company, has approved absorption-type merger through which the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc. will merge with Ajinomoto with effect from April 1, 2027.



Ajinomoto's decision to absorb Ajinomoto Fine-Techno aims to boost the talent and organizational capabilities of its rapidly growing Functional Materials business, including electronic materials.



Post integration, Ajinomoto will be the surviving company, while Ajinomoto Fine-Techno will be dissolved. As Ajinomoto Fine-Techno is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto, no shares, cash, or other assets will be delivered in connection with the merger.



As a result of reassessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets based on the estimated future taxable income after the integration, the company recorded deferred tax assets of around JPY 7.5 billion for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News