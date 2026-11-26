JYVÄSKYLÄ, FI / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Spinnova Plc (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland:SPINN) ("Spinnova" or the "company"), a materials technology company producing textile fiber from side streams and wood pulp, and Positive Materials, a Portuguese textile innovation company, have signed a collaboration agreement to formalize their long-standing work on developing fabrics and garments incorporating SPINNOVA fiber.

The agreement builds on an established collaboration focused on material and product development, which has already resulted in a broad range of jointly developed fabrics. The next phase brings further structure to these efforts, supporting the development of SPINNOVA fiber from material trials towards commercially relevant textile applications.

Positive Materials operates at the intersection of design, technology, and manufacturing, working as an R&D and industrial partner for brands and material innovators. Its infrastructure and capabilities support the testing, scale-up, and commercialization of next-generation materials. Together, the companies will continue to develop and test fabrics and garments incorporating SPINNOVA fiber, with a focus on product performance, commercial viability, and adoption across the textile value chain.

"Our collaboration with Positive Materials has developed over time through hands-on material and product development. This agreement is a natural next step, allowing us to build on the work already done and move more systematically towards commercially relevant applications for SPINNOVA fiber. Positive Materials combines strong R&D capabilities with an understanding of industrial textile production, making them an important partner as we continue developing the offering," says Pedro Brito, Senior Commercial Manager at Spinnova.

Under the preferred partnership, Positive Materials will support the development, testing, and industrialization of fabrics and garments incorporating SPINNOVA fiber, while Spinnova will provide fiber materials, technical expertise, and support for product development and commercial activities. The companies will also work together to bring the resulting material solutions closer to brands and customers.

"We are proud to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Spinnova through this agreement. By combining Spinnova's cutting-edge and unique fiber technology with Positive Materials' expertise in textile development and scaling, we are creating solutions that are ready for real market adoption. Together, we are committed to accelerating the industry's transition towards more sustainable and commercially viable textile solutions," says Elsa Parente, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Positive Materials.

The agreement also supports Spinnova's broader efforts to build an ecosystem of textile industry partners developing SPINNOVA fiber into yarns, fabrics, and finished applications.

About Spinnova

The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed a breakthrough patented technology for making textile fiber out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fiber production process, and the SPINNOVA fiber has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fiber the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fiber such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA home: www.spinnova.com

Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

About Positive Materials

POSITIVE MATERIALS is recognized for its R&D dynamism in the proof-of-concept and scale-up of new technologies, and for its unique portfolio of next-gen materials, available through customized developments and biannual collections to the global market. The company's multidisciplinary team of scientists, product developers, and production specialists collaborates with an international network of textile supply chain partners, innovative start-ups and consumer brands to develop pioneering biotech and low-impact textiles.

POSITIVE MATERIALS' responsibility for the regeneration of biodiversity and its commitment to creating a positive future are the driving forces behind the strategic development of materials.

POSITIVE MATERIALS is part of PDS Group. The company's activities take place in Portugal, where the lab and factory are located, enabling a fully traceable and controlled compliance system aligned with the highest industry quality standards and environmental impact indicators.

POSITIVE MATERIALS home: www.positivematerials.com

POSITIVE MATERIALS: www.linkedin.com/company/positive-materials/

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the company specifically disclaims, and undertakes no, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Lassila, Chief Commercial Officer

Tel. +358 20 703 2430

ir@spinnova.fi

U.S. Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

SPINN@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Spinnova PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/spinnova-and-positive-materials-strengthen-long-term-collaboration-thr-1320094