

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. is threatening additional tariffs on exports from its trading partners, those that the Trump administration is accusing of having structural overcapacity and this move could hurt about 40 percent of Germany's exports to the country, including mechanical engineering and optical instruments, Commerzbank economists said.



An investigation by the U.S. Trade Representative found 'unreasonable actions, policies, and practices' in the EU, one of the main trading partners. These include high export credit for companies, market access barriers, and preferential lending to certain manufacturing sectors, Commerzbank economist Bernd Weidensteiner said in a note on Thursday. Trade Commissioner Jamieson Greer has recommended higher tariffs.



This poses a tariff increase from the current 10 percent to 15 percent for many goods from the EU, the economist pointed out. 'With a tariff rate of 15 percent on other imports, the USA would fully exploit the 15 percent tariff cap agreed in the Turnberry Agreement for imports from the EU,' Weidensteiner said.



The most important categories of German exports such as mechanical engineering and optical instruments will be affected as well as shipments of plastics, ships, processed food, clothing and furniture. Meanwhile, exports of electronics, aviation technology, and certain medicines are excluded, the Commerzbank research note said.



Further, the new duty excludes goods that are already affected by a sector-specific duty such as steel and aluminum, as well as cars and car parts important for Germany. Any new tariffs are expected to take effect only after January 25 following a hearing on the Trade Representative's proposals.



New tariffs, if imposed, would further slowdown European exports to the U.S. that have already fallen compared to 2024 due to existing levies, Weidensteiner said.



'For the German economy, exporting goods to the USA, which is still the most important single importer of German goods, is becoming increasingly difficult,' the economist said. 'This dampens hopes for a rapid revival of German foreign trade, especially since exports to China are already in decline.'



In response, the EU can suspend the Turnberry Agreement that required a reduction of tariffs on imports of most industrial goods from the U.S. to zero and lower tariffs on agricultural imports, Weidensteiner reckoned. The deal is valid until December 31, 2029. The EU can also opt for retaliatory tariffs.



'The risk of countermeasures is that they trigger an escalation spiral that could cause even greater damage,' the economist added. 'However, the EU has apparently should have learned that giving in when dealing with Trump is not always the best strategy.'



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