Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY)



26-Nov-2026 / 15:37 GMT/BST

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London, UK, 26 November 2026

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY)

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY)

Partners Group Private Equity's (PEY's) Q326 results showed a stabilisation in NAV performance following a challenging H126, although the nine-month NAV total return (TR) remained negative at 8.8%. More importantly, Partners Group (PG, PEY's investment manager) has provided an indicative timetable for cash returns under the managed wind-down approved by shareholders in October 2026. PG expects the majority of PEY's end-September 2026 NAV to be distributed within five years, with a potential exit pipeline covering over €200m of portfolio NAV in 2027-28 and more than 20 assets with potential partial or full monetisation over the next 12-18 months. At a c 44% discount to NAV (adjusted for the ex-dividend event on 5 November 2026), PEY offers potential upside as portfolio valuations are converted into cash returns. However, the pace and value of realisations, alongside portfolio performance, remain important considerations.

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