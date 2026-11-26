

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has reportedly postponed a meeting to consider bloc-wide approval of Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Assisted Driving system until December 15, extending the wait for the automaker to expand the technology's rollout across Europe.



According to Reuters, the European Commission confirmed the revised date to the outlet on Wednesday. The Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles had originally been scheduled to meet on December 1. No reason was given for the postponement.



The committee has discussed the system at two previous meetings without holding a vote, following preliminary approval granted by Dutch regulator RDW in April. Tesla renamed its Full Self-Driving system Tesla Assisted Driving in Europe amid regulatory concerns that the earlier name could mislead drivers.



The driver-assistance technology can steer, accelerate and brake, but requires drivers to remain attentive and supervise its operation.



Around a dozen EU member states have recognized the Dutch approval, with Italy among the latest. However, EU-wide authorization requires support from at least 15 of the bloc's 27 member states, representing at least 65% of its population.



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