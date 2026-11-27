"Panyu Action" Delivers: Overseas Business Becomes GAC's Leading Growth Engine with Sixfold Growth in Three Years

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, the 24th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition opened in Pazhou, Guangzhou. GAC International launched its "Global Voices Explore GAC" campaign, inviting media and content creators from Europe, Australia, Chile and other markets. Through visits to GAC's R&D and manufacturing facilities and exhibition booth, they experienced its quality standards, technological innovation and global presence firsthand.

After touring the wind tunnel laboratory, Spanish content creator Antonio Millón said: "I've visited many factories worldwide, but never seen a facility like this, where noise and temperature can be tested in a single place." Beyond advanced equipment, the facility demonstrates GAC's comprehensive in-house vehicle validation capabilities. Egyptian media representative Ahmed Elseny focused on the company's priorities: "GAC is not just interested in selling cars or like doing sales, they also cares about technology and the future. They focus more on how our future is gonna be looking like, that's what I mainly like." Together, the two testimonials on smart manufacturing and strategic direction point to the same conclusion: overseas markets recognise GAC for its integrated capabilities, developed through long-term investment and underpinned by its strengths in R&D and validation.

These impressions are backed by tangible progress. Supported by the GAC Group's three-year "Panyu Action" reform programme, GAC is entering a new stage of global expansion spanning R&D, production, sales and service, underpinned by world-class quality, smart manufacturing and a comprehensive product line-up. Its business now covers 121 countries and regions, with eight overseas KD plants established. Overseas sales stood at 45,000 vehicles in 2023, while exports reached 223,000 in January-October 2026. Full-year overseas sales are expected to reach six times the 2023 level. The validation capabilities visitors witnessed at the factories and the product line-up displayed at the booth are the most visible expressions of this integrated approach.

The shared experiences of overseas media and content creators offer international markets a clearer understanding of GAC's capabilities. With world-class quality, smart manufacturing and a comprehensive product line-up, GAC will continue showcasing the integrated strengths of Chinese automotive brands worldwide.

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