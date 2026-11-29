GAC Accelerates Global Expansion as Overseas Sales Grow Sixfold in Three Years

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, the 24th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition opened. GAC Group brought together six brands - GAC, HYPTEC, AION, AISTALAND, GAC Honda and GAC Toyota - at Hall 2.2, Area A of the Canton Fair Complex. Under the theme "Twin-Driven by Tech & Market, Built on Quality," GAC held its press conference and showcased 73 vehicles, attracting media and customers from around the world.

GAC presented its market-and-technology-driven "Dual-V Model" for product development, shaping products around market needs and supporting them with advanced technologies. Brand and service upgrades are progressing in tandem. GAC launched its "Value Golden Triangle" strategy to become a user-driven brand and will introduce the world's first HEV+ vehicle category featuring a 5.4-kWh battery. AION expects annual retail sales to exceed 400,000 vehicles, with a significant shift in its customer profile. HYPTEC announced upgrades across brand identity, technology, products and services, previewing a new crossover based on the Earth concept car, scheduled for launch next year. AISTALAND debuted at GAC's booth and unveiled its user-co-created logo. From January to October, proprietary-brand sales rose 25.8% year-on-year, marking ten consecutive months of growth. New-energy vehicle deliveries exceeded 500,000, up 58.94%. These integrated product, technology and service capabilities underpin GAC's global expansion.

Combining over 20 years of joint-venture experience with in-house innovation, GAC is advancing global expansion across technology, culture, services and ecosystems, entering a new stage spanning R&D, production, sales and service. Cumulative global production and sales have surpassed 30 million vehicles, with over 600,000 overseas customers and operations in 121 countries and regions. January-October 2026 exports reached 223,000 vehicles, including 26,017 in October, up 80.8% year-on-year. GAC's overseas sales are expected to grow sixfold over three years by year-end, further strengthening the role of its overseas business as a key driver of growth.

As GAC approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027, the company will continue to drive industry progress through technological innovation, deliver high-quality mobility experiences that offer greater value to customers worldwide, and strengthen its position as a globally trusted Chinese automotive brand.

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