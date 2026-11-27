

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced that it is offering Rapid Rewards members a promotional Companion Pass after completing one qualifying round-trip flight or two one-way flights between November 27, 2026, and January 5, 2027.



Southwest's Companion Pass allows Rapid Rewards members to designate one person to fly with them free on qualifying flights.



To earn the promotional pass, members must register and book one qualifying round-trip flight or two one-way flights between November 27 and 29, 2026, complete the travel by January 5, 2027, and use the pass for a designated companion between January 8 and March 3, 2027.



Additionally, members who apply for a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card by December 14, 2026, get approved and meet the welcome bonus spending requirements can use those bonus points toward a Companion Pass valid through December 31, 2027.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.78 percent up at $46.31.



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