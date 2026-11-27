

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has submitted plans to acquire German manufacturing systems supplier EMAG, according to a filing with Germany's antitrust authority, as reported by multiple media outlets.



Headquartered near Stuttgart, EMAG manufactures machinery used to produce drive systems for humanoid robots. The company also supplies components for the emerging humanoid robotics sector, making the proposed acquisition potentially relevant to Tesla's robotics ambitions.



Details of the planned transaction, including its value and terms, were not immediately available, the reports noted.



TSLA is currently trading pre-market at $389.90, up $9.76 or 2.57 percent on the Nasdaq.



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