Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a conversation with John Passalacqua, CEO & Director of First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ: PHOS | CSE: PHOS | OTCQX: FRSPF | FSE: KD0), on whether North America can build its own supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery materials. According to the International Energy Agency, China accounted for 70% of global purified phosphoric acid production in 2025. Passalacqua explains why igneous phosphate from the Bégin-Lamarche project in Québec converts into purified phosphoric acid at a rate of 91.1% and can need 30 to 40% less sulfuric acid, and why the company sees its highest margin in phosphate concentrate. Lyndsay presses on the open points: the definitive offtake agreements for a minimum of 200,000 tonnes per year of phosphate concentrate and 60,000 tonnes per year of phosphoric acid still require final agreements, and letters of interest from export credit agencies are not closed project financing. The discussion covers support from Switzerland's SERV and Denmark, the new UK Export Finance letter of interest of up to C$220 million, Québec fast-track status and Canadian government contributions. Passalacqua says the company is funded through a final investment decision targeted for Q2 2028. Whether you're an investor following critical minerals or the LFP battery supply chain, this interview shows what still has to happen between strategic importance and commercial production.