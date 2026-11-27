Join Catherine Flax, CEO of Zefiro Methane Corp. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI | OTCQB: ZEFIF | FSE: Y6B), and Luke Plants, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, at the Zefiro Investor Day, moderated by Matthias Greiffenberger of GBC AG. They explain how the company plugs some of the roughly 4 million orphaned oil and gas wells in the United States, why only about $500 million of $4.7 billion in federal funding has been spent so far, and how Zefiro built a $40 million government backlog. Learn why Zefiro is the only bidder on 40 to 50% of government solicitations and how the average winning price per well in Ohio rose from $80,000 in 2018 to around $187,000 today. Luke covers fiscal 2026 revenue of $42.5 million, Q1 revenue up about 31% from Q4, capacity for $70 million in revenue and the goal of $100 million with 15 to 20% EBITDA margins by 2028 to 2029. Catherine discusses the return of carbon credits under new ACR and Isometric methodologies, demand from data centers, M&A, equipment financing and a possible uplisting. For investors following methane abatement, this is a detailed look at a niche driven by regulation and public funding.