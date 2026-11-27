Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSXV: WBE) is pleased to announce that the net profit for the six months ended September 30, 2026 increased 22.3% to $333,057, compared to $272,340 for the same period last year. Net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $38,032. Sales were $2,999,811 for the quarter, which is 3.5% higher than $2,898,064 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The increase in sales reflects higher sales of air-laid napkins and parent rolls. Demand in Canada remains high, and we continue to supply customized air-laid napkins to national restaurant chains and major American restaurant supply distributors.

US tariffs coincided with a drop in our American sales. We believe additional opportunities will develop in Canada across most of our product lines, particularly in the health care and hospitality markets. The quarterly report and other information are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's intentions. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability to sustain or develop markets and increase profitability. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, changes in operating performance, availability of and prices for raw materials, availability of trained labour, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected competition, trade restrictions and other technical, market and economic factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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